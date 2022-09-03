Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #3 Seamus Powell

Name: Seamus Powell

Number: 3

Class: Freshman

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Marcellus, NY

Prior to BC: Powell (who is the brother of BC defenseman Eamon Powell) comes to BC from the U.S. National Team Development Program. Last season, he played 58 games for the for the Under-18 Team, recording 14 points (13 of which were assists). The previous season, he recorded 9 points (including 2 goals) in 45 games for the Under-17 Team. Prior to the USNTDP, Powell played for Rochester Selects 15U AAA and Syracuse Nationals 14U AAA.

Previously at BC: N/A

Season Outlook: With Marshall Warren and Aidan Hreschuk as the only two returning defensemen this season who are pretty much guaranteed to make an impact, the freshmen defensive players have a good opportunity to prove themselves and earn playing time. Powell is particularly known for being a strong skater, who with some good coaching could be capable of setting up good scoring chances with his passing. It seems likely that Powell will take some time to adjust to the college game, but with this year’s defensive corps anything could happen.