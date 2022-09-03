How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football’s Home Opener Against Rutgers

This afternoon, the 2022 Boston College football season begins, as BC welcomes Rutgers to the Heights. The Eagles are coming off a 6-6 season, during which they went 2-6 in the ACC. Rutgers went 6-8 last year, also winning just 2 in conference games.

Here’s your details on how to follow the game if you couldn’t make it to campus...

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-0) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, September 3rd

Kickoff Time: 12 PM

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will air on the ACC Network. Find out how to catch games on the ACC Network in your area here.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball