Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #31 Henry Wilder

Name: Henry Wilder

Number: 31

Class: Junior

Position: Goaltender

Hometown: Needham, MA

Last Season: Wilder, along with the rest of the BC goalies, had a bit of a season to forget as the Eagles struggled pretty much everywhere in 2021-2022, in particular defensively. His 3.07 goals against average and .890 save percentage in 7 games were pretty much in the same ballpark as Eric Dop’s 3.00 and .900 in 33 games, so ideally a better overall defense in front of him should help Wilder (and the other goalies) have a little more success in goal this year.

Season Outlook: For the second straight year, Wilder will be battling for the starting spot with a graduate transfer. After having Eric Dop come over from Bowling Green, there’s now Mitch Benson to contend with from Colgate. That’s got to be incredibly frustrating, but you have to admire Wilder’s desire to stick it out here and fight for starts.

That’s pretty fortunate for the Eagles as it’s now being reported that freshman goaltender Dylan Silverstein has had to withdraw from the school and won’t be on the roster this year.

Let’s Remember: This epic moment from Wilder’s first career start his freshman season:

HENRY WILDER WITH THE POKE CHECK OF HIS LIFE SETS UP THE 2 ON 1 WITH THE GAME WINNING GOALIE ASSIST IN HIS FIRST CAREER GAME, AND MARSHALL WARREN DEAD AFTER AN ETERNITY OF A SHIFT POKES HOME THE GOAL TO GIVE THE EAGLES THE 4-3 WIN! pic.twitter.com/eweRUhn5tv — BC Interruption (@bcinterruption) December 12, 2020

Fun Fact: As is commonly the case with elite Division I athletes, Wilder comes from a pretty athletic family. His sister Sophie played lacrosse at Trinity College in Hartford, and his dad Matt was a baseball player at UNH. Henry played baseball himself as well, playing as a pitcher and middle infielder for two seasons at The Hotchkiss School.