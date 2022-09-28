Reports: Dylan Silverstein Withdraws from Boston College

We’ve been hearing rumors recently that freshman goaltender Dylan Silverstein was withdrawing for school and leaving BC’s men’s hockey team, and based on BC Hockey Blog’s sources, it looks like that’s now official.

Per sources, BC freshman goalie Dylan Silverstein withdrew from school within the past few days and is no longer with the team. Silverstein played for the NTDP last season. — BC Hockey Blog (@BCHockeyBlogger) September 28, 2022

Silverstein, who comes from the USNTDP, was set to be one of four goalies on BC’s roster this year alongside Henry Wilder, Jack Moffatt, and transfer Mitch Benson. The expectation was that Benson and Silverstein would likely split time this season, with Silverstein taking over as starter next season. Benson will likely be the default starter now, although Greg Brown may choose to have Wilder start some games as well.

It is unclear if Silverstein may reenroll next season, or if this means he is done with BC for good. If the latter, BC is in a tough spot, as Silverstein was an highly touted goalie recruit who was expected to take over the starting position after a couple seasons of decent but not standout transfers in Benson and Eric Dop.