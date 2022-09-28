Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #28 Matt Argentina

Number: 28

Class: Sophomore

Position: Forward

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Prior to BC: Argentina played for the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL before BC, recording 19 points in 45 games in the 2020-21 season and 11 points in 45 games the season prior.

Previously at BC: As a freshman, Argentina tallied two goals and three assists for a total of 5 points in 29 games.

Season Outlook: Argentina had a limited role on the ice last season and when he did play he was mostly on the fourth line. I see him having a similar role this season but could see it increased based on the Eagles’ needs, especially if he cleans up his penalty minutes.