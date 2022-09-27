Boston College Football vs. Louisville : Gambling Odds and Predictions

Last weekend, I did have a slight glimmer of remaining optimism in this Eagles team. It would have been a gutsy pick to take BC +17 (which creeped up to +18.5 by kick-off), but I went with my brain instead of my heart and laid the points which ended up being the right call. This decision became even more solidified once I heard the news that Jordan Travis would be under center for the now 4-0 ‘Noles.

All hopes for this season, in my mind, are now out the window. The chances of this being a winless-ACC season are becoming more and more plausible and any responsible gamer would look to bet against BC in most cases for the remainder of the season. In looking forward to their next contest, let’s do a quick analysis and see if that advice holds true.

On Saturday, the Eagles welcome in the 2-2 Louisville Cardinals who have notched wins against Syracuse and UCF on the season. They also choked an opportunity to close out a win against Florida State two weeks back but were dealing punches against the same team that effectively beat us within the first 2 minutes of action. They come into the contest boasting a -15.5 spread against the Eagles with the O/U hovering around 51.5.

The main threat here against the Eagles will certainly be Senior QB Malik Cunningham who operates as a dual threat for the Cardinals attacking both through the air and with his feet. Cunningham has not been insanely effective through the air throwing for just 782 yards with 2 TDS and 3 INTs. On the ground, there has been a different story. He currently leads the team in rushing yards with 395 to go along with 6 TDs.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals will give the Eagles some challenges. They give up just 20.8 points per game and average letting up 187 yards through the air and 163 yards on the ground to their respective opponents. Granted, their opposition as been against different levels of talent, but these number should certainly not be disregarded.

In all honesty, I don’t see BC getting anywhere close to Lousiville’s averagesm, especially on the ground. Currently, the Eagles average 42.7 RYPG putting them as the 127th ‘best’ rushing team in all of the FBS. Yes, you read that correctly. Our passing offense also is now one of the worst in the country where we average 191.3 PYPG ranking us 101st in the country in that category. Our QB sacked percentage is also now 10.8% which is quite the number that jumps of the page as this point in the season.

Putting this all together, the consensus remains the same on my opinion. Louisville is having a mediocre season with bowl eligbility still hanging in the balance while BC is, as we all know, having a dumpster fire of a season. The throttling by FSU last weekend was a sure-fire testament that this season is all but over at this point and my money on this team will be put on other games where BC is not in question. However, if you are feeling gutsy and want to play this game I would heed the advice of most at this point. Lay the points, take Louisville and go bet on something more exciting. Nothing new is going to be clicking on this BC offense and it is going to be difficult for their defense to keep them in it for all four quarters.

If I were to entertain this game at all, I would primarily look at the O/U which looks a tad too high for me. BC, obviously, cannot score at all and Louisville averages just 24.8 per game so I think the Under is in question. Even then, this game could quickly become another blow out with the Cardinals getting ahead early and BC fighting to simply not be shutout like last week. I most likely will just stay away entirely from this one.

Prediction: Louisville -15.5 | Under 51.5 | Louisville ML (-770)