Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #27 Connor Joyce

Name: Connor Joyce

Number: 27

Class: Sophomore

Position: Forward

Hometown: Dedham, MA

Prior to BC: Joyce played for the Connecticut Jr. Rangers in the season before he came to Boston College, scoring four goals and adding eight assists in 18 games to go along with 14 penalty minutes.

Previously at BC: Connor managed to get on the ice a good bit in his freshman season, dressing for 35 of the team’s 38 games, but he didn’t have a ton of success when he was out there. Joyce managed just three assists in his 35 games, most of which were spent towards the bottom of the lineup.

Season Outlook: Joyce once again looks like he’ll play a part in shaping the bottom six portion of the forward group. He’ll need to up the scoring output a significant bit if he hopes to move up the lineup, but for now, he’s likely a fourth liner on this team.