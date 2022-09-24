BC DE Shitta Sillah Out for Year with Shoulder Injury

Another injury has befell Boston’s College. Defensive end Shitta Sillah is going to have shoulder surgery. Sillah has played in just one game this season, the opener against Rutgers, but has been out since then.

It’s been a tough stretch for Sillah. After missing the last two games of the 2021 season with another upper-body injury, the senior was hoping to help rejuvenate the BC pass rush. He came on really strong last year with 31 tackles, a sack, and 13 pressures. He had solid 2019 and 2020 seasons as well, tallying 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks across both years.

The injuries are piling up for the Eagles. After losing Kevin Cline just last week, and Christian Mahogany before then, the team will continue to rely on younger players to step up. In this case, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Neto Okpala, and co. will have more opportunity to make plays.

Hoping the best for Shitta.