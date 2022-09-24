Final: Boston College 14 - Florida State 44

Boston College football was embarrassed down In Tallahassee Saturday night by a score of 44-14.

It started off about as bad as it could as Florida State returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. Things didn’t get much better from there, as Phil Jurkovec threw his second pass of the game behind Zay Flowers only to be intercepted. That would be the first of two interceptions for Jurkovec who would finish 15/23 for 105 yards, and one touchdown.

Jordan Travis and the Florida State offense was clinical for the whole half. Travis, who was questionable for much for the week after suffering a leg injury against Louisville last week, was brilliant throughout the game. He notched a career high for a half with 249 yards passing. He would finish the night 16/26 for 321 yards and one touchdown.

The Seminoles were able to take a 14-0 lead in a shade over two minutes of gameplay and things did not get better from there for the Eagles. A short possession later, FSU marched 94 yards and punched in their third touchdown of the first quarter.

The BC offense just wasn’t able to get anything going in any department. Jurkovec was off target and constantly under duress. The Seminoles were able to get home without bringing much pressure. Jurkovec would throw his second interception midway through the second quarter, a pass floated up in the air. The Eagles were able to stop the Seminoles on fourth and short, but they would later score to extend the first half lead 31-0.

The Florida State offense quickly pounced after an early punt in the second half, and Jordan Travis would be done for the night. The Eagles finally got on the board late in the third quarter, a five yard catch by Alex Broome.

Both backup quarterbacks would see action in the second half, but it wouldn’t change much in the game. FSU was able to put more points on the board, but BC could generate anything more. A few hard runs, and some actual time in the pocket, but nothing was going right. A last touchdown to Joe Griffin Jr. was the consolation prize to perhaps the worst beatdown BC has experienced in at least the past decade.