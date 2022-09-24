 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Boston College Eagles @ Florida State Seminoles

By Niraj Patel
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 17 Boston College at Florida State Photo by Logan Stanford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Picking up their first win of the season over Maine last weekend, the Eagles now travel down to Tallahassee to take on undefeated Florida State. The Seminoles came out on top in some tight contests against LSU and Louisville. They had a rash of injuries their last time out, but starting quarterback Jordan Travis was declared good to go earlier today after a leg injury per Pete Thamel. Travis has been off to a great start to the season.

Boston College has lost three straight to FSU and is a big underdog in this one (18.5 points) as well. If they want any chance of staying in this one, they’re going to need to see more improvement on the offensive line to give Jurkovec some more time. The message of the week was getting off to strong start after coming out flat even against Maine.

Here’s details on how to watch. Be sure to leave your comments below!

