Gamethread: Boston College Eagles @ Florida State Seminoles

Picking up their first win of the season over Maine last weekend, the Eagles now travel down to Tallahassee to take on undefeated Florida State. The Seminoles came out on top in some tight contests against LSU and Louisville. They had a rash of injuries their last time out, but starting quarterback Jordan Travis was declared good to go earlier today after a leg injury per Pete Thamel. Travis has been off to a great start to the season.

Source: Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis will start against Boston College on Saturday night. He missed practice early in the week, but went on Wednesday and is set to start. He injured his left leg against Louisville on Friday night last week. https://t.co/yxyZtczgxC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 24, 2022

Boston College has lost three straight to FSU and is a big underdog in this one (18.5 points) as well. If they want any chance of staying in this one, they’re going to need to see more improvement on the offensive line to give Jurkovec some more time. The message of the week was getting off to strong start after coming out flat even against Maine.

Here’s details on how to watch. Be sure to leave your comments below!