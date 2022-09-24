Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #24 Andre Gasseau

Name: Andre Gasseau

Number: 24

Class: Freshman

Position: Forward

Hometown: Garden Grove, CA

Prior to BC: Gasseau played for the Fargo Force of the USHL, where he tallied a team high 22 goals and 16 assists for a total of 38 points in 60 games. In the 2020-21 season, he played for the US National Team Development program, where he scored 27 points in 42 games. He was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Fun fact: Gasseau and rising sophomore defenseman Aidan Hreschuk came up through the LA Jr. Kings program and the USNTDP together — we love friendship!

Season Outlook: It remains to be seen where Gasseau will slot in the lineup since he’s likely behind Cutter Gauthier and Colby Ambrosio at center, but he clearly has scoring ability that could benefit this Eagles team. Maybe a shift at position will allow him to move up and down the lineup, but we’ll find out where he fits in as play gets underway.