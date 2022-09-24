How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football vs Florida State University

Another weekend, another night game for Boston College football! The Eagles head to Tallahassee tonight to take on an undefeated Florida State team under the lights at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Eagles are coming off of their first win of the season after defeating Maine in a game that wasn’t particularly inspiring, but at least got them out of being winless. FSU, meanwhile, has already defeated LSU and Louisville this year.
Who: Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1 ACC) vs. Florida State University (3-0, 1-0 ACC)
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
When: Saturday, September 24th
Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM
How to Watch: This evening’s game will air on the ACC Network. You can access the game stream online here.
How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.
Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.
How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball
