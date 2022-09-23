Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #23 Will Traeger

Name: Will Traeger

Number: 23

Class: Freshman

Position: Forward

Hometown: Mendota Heights, MN

Prior to BC: Traeger spent last season with the Jersey Hitmen in the NCDC. He recorded 42 points in 46 games, including 10 goals. The previous season, Traeger played in the NAHL for the Minnesota Wilderness, notching 6 goals and 19 assists in 49 games.

Previously at BC: N/A

Season Outlook: Traeger is one of the freshmen who I wouldn’t expect to see much playing time barring injuries. With a roster full of returning players like Colby Ambrosio and Trevor Kuntar, a handful of grad students coming in with NCAA experience, and some top freshmen forwards in Cutter Gauthier and Andre Gasseau, the less elite freshmen will likely be spending most of their time on the bench (or in the stands). Traeger does have impressive offensive stats if you look at them at face value, but he is coming from less competitive leagues than most of BC’s freshmen.