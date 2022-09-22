BC Football vs Florida State: Team Preview

BC travels down to Tallahassee to take on undefeated Florida State this weekend. The Seminoles notched their first ACC win of the season over Louisville after a narrow victory over LSU the week prior.

Offense

Unfortunately for FSU, quarterback Jordan Travis went down with injury against Louisville, prompting Tate Rodemaker to come in and complete the 35-31 comeback. The junior quarterback had shown really solid improvement so far this season, particularly in terms of accuracy. He’s been able to throw and move around at practice this week, but it’s unclear who will suit up at this point. It started out rocky, but Rodemaker finished 6/10 for 109 yards, with two touchdowns, after an early interception. Even still, the Seminoles are completing third downs and averaging 14.3 yards per completion, good for 21st in the nation.

The Seminoles offensive line has been a huge part of their success this season, and stepped up huge in particular against Louisville when they had to lean on the run game. They lost their starting left tackle with a left injury, but had the depth to plug and play.

Treshaun Ward and Trey Benson each had 10 carries last week and combined for a shade under 200 yards. War already has 300 yards from scrimmage and Benson is nearing 200 himself. Lawrance Toafili has over 150 yards from scrimmage on the season as well. It’s no surprise, ACC leads the conference and is 11th in the country with their 242 rushing yards per game.

Mike Norvell’s offense have had multiple standout performances at receiver already. Arizona State transfer Johnny Wilson led the way against Louisville with seven catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. This comes after Ontaria Wilson had seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns against LSU. Mycah Pittman (younger brother of the Colts’ receiver) and Malik McClain round out a pretty dynamic group.

Defense

The defense as a whole stepped up big in that game despite having to contend with three starters going down. And even though Malik Cunningham went berserk, they stepped up when it mattered most. They’ve now gone against two very mobile quarterbacks the past two weeks, so will hope to turn it up a notch here not having to contain the quarterback as much.

Jermaine Johnson may not be wrecking things anymore, but end Derrick McLendon has done damage so far. Linebackers Kalen Deloach and Tatum Bethune have stepped up big the past two weeks. They’ve gotten after opposing quarterbacks and have led the way for the defense as a whole. The defense has done well generating turnovers. They’ve had four fumble recoveries, blocked two kicks (one being the afore-videoed game-winning PAT block).

The FSU pass defense is second in the conference allowing 174.3 yards per game. Starting corner Renardo Green and safety Jammie Robinson are the standout performers.

Special Teams

Those blocked kicks are one thing, but the Seminoles own kicking game has not gone so well, going 3 for 6, including two just last week.

