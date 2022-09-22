Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #22 Christian O’Neill

Name: Christian O’Neill

Number: 22

Class: Grad transfer

Position: Forward

Hometown: Westwood, MA

Prior to the NCAA: O’Neill is a local player, who grew up playing for Belmont Hill and the Cape Cod Whalers. He was captain of his high school team as a senior, and recorded 42 points in 30 games that season (2016-17). O’Neill then spent a season in the USHL prior to college, playing for the Omaha Lancers for a year and picking up 14 points and 33 points in 60 games.

Previously in the NCAA: O’Neill played 4 years of college hockey at Princeton. He picked up a season best 10 assists and 12 points as a senior, a recorded a career high 5 goals as a sophomore.

Season Outlook: O’Neill doesn’t have a history of being a high scorer, and does have a history of spending a moderate amount of time in the penalty box, so I wouldn’t expect him to see a ton of playing time unless the freshman or other graduate transfers struggle to adjust to BC’s playing style. As a fun fact, however, both his father and grandfather played hockey at BC, and his mom was a BC field hockey player.