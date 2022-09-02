BCI’s Curtis Flannery joins the ACC Nation podcast to preview BC Football

Special guest Curtis Flannery of SB Nation’s BC Interruption joins us on ACC Nation to break down the Eagles.

Third year head coach Jeff Hafley saw his team struggle after a hand injury to QB Phil Jurkovec. Many thought that 2021 was his last year but he surprised many by returning to the fold. The same ‘wow’ moment occurred when WR Zay Flowers also decided to come back. If that offensive tandem holds off the injury bug then Hafley could lead his team on an interesting run.

Click here to listen to Curtis talk about Jeff Hafley, BC football & more on the ACC nation podcast.

Will and Jim break down the offense and defense looking at strengths and weaknesses. Flannery shares his thoughts on the Yo-Yo schedule and if Boston College is headed for another post season bowl bid. If that’s the case, perhaps COVID won’t get in the way and they’ll have their time in the Sun.

