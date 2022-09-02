Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Preview: #2 Eamon Powell

Name: Eamon Powell

Position: Defense

Year: Junior

Number: #2

Height: 5’11”

Hometown: Marcellus, NY

2021-22 Season Review: After a promising freshman season, Powell’s sophomore campaign felt like a bit of a step back, or at least one of stagnation. He put up just 9 assists and failed to find the back of the net in his 38 games after putting up a 2 goals and 12 assists in just 24 games the year prior. Powell also found himself stuck on the third pairing for much of the season, as he was largely unable to crack into the top four of Marshall Warren, Drew Helleson, Jack St. Ivany, and Aidan Hreschuk.

2022-23 Outlook: Powell will be looking to rebound from his underwhelming sophomore campaign, and the opportunity for him to do so should be up for the taking. Both Jack St. Ivany and Drew Helleson have graduated from BC, so there are jobs available in the top four. Powell will have to prove himself worthy of that spot in the lineup, however, as the Eagles have brought in three freshmen defensemen this summer, including Eamon’s brother Seamus. Eamon will probably get first crack at one of those spots, but he’ll need to improve his game in all zones in order for BC to really see their blue line take a step forward.

That said, Powell did have a strong freshman season and looked like he could turn into a really solid player for BC. He did have some flashes last year as well, and he is still a strong skater with the ability to move the puck well. There’s enough of a skillset here where you can definitely talk yourself into Eamon developing into a lock in the top four this season.

Drafted: 116th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020