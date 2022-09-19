Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #19 Cutter Gauthier

Name: Cutter Gauthier

Number: 19

Class: Freshman

Position: Forward

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

Prior to BC: Gauthier comes to BC from the USNTP. He picked up 9 points in World Juniors last year, recorded 65 points in 54 games for the U-18 team, and scored 28 points in 22 USHL games for the US juniors squad. His 34 goals were good for 2nd place on the U-18 squad.

Previously at BC: N/A

Season Outlook: We’re not saying that all our hopes for this season are on Gauthier’s shoulders, but we’re not NOT saying that. Gauthier was drafted 5th overall in this years NHL Entry Draft. He was chosen by the Philadelphia Flyers, and has already expressed his intent to be a “one and done” player, meaning BC can only expect to have him for one year. If Gauthier’s talent lives up to the expectations that have been placed on him, he could help this BC team to win some games that they have no real business winning. Fans should expect Gauthier to start out on one of the top lines and to see significant power play time.