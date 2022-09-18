Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #18 Paul Davey

Name: Paul Davey

Number: 18

Class: Freshman

Position: Forward

Hometown: Greenwich, CT

Prior to BC: Davey played for Brunswick School and Avon Old Farms before joining the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL. This past season, he recorded 18 points and 40 penalty minutes over 51 games. He also recorded 18 points in his first season for the Buccaneers, although in just 41 games.

Previously at BC: N/A

Season Outlook: At 6’2, Davey brings some more height to BC’s roster, but I wouldn’t expect him to see much playing time to start. BC has some solid returning forwards, some upperclassmen who will hopefully have breakout seasons (like Nikita Nesterenko and Trevor Kuntar), and a freshman standouts in Cutter Gauthier and Andre Gasseau. For this reason, the less highly touted freshman forwards are not likely to see much playing time except in cases of injury - graduate transfers and players like Gentry Shamburger who may not be big scorers but have NCAA experience will likely get onto the ice first.