How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football vs Maine

The Eagles welcome the Maine Black Bears to the Heights tonight, in another matchup of 2 teams who have yet to win a game this season. A home game against Maine should be much easier for BC than last weekend’s away game at Virginia Tech, so our fingers are crossed for a happier evening. If you are bananas enough to want to watch this weekend’s BC football game but can’t make it to Alumni Stadium, here are the details on how to watch, listen, and follow!

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-2) vs. Maine Black Bears (0-2)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, September 17th

Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM

How to Watch: This evening’s game will air locally on NESN.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball

Fun Fact: Tonight’s game is Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day at Alumni.