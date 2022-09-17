Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #17 Cam Burke

Name: Cam Burke

Number: 17

Class: Grad transfer

Position: Forward

Hometown: Boxborough, MA

Prior to the NCAA: Burke is a local kid who played for Noble & Greenough and the Boston Jr. Bruins before heading to the USHL, where he played for the Bloomington Thunder, the Central Illinois Flying Aces, and the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Previously in the NCAA: Burke comes to BC from our rivals at Notre Dame. He wasn’t much of an offensive powerhouse for the Fighting Irish, recording 5 points as a freshman and 3 as both a sophomore and junior, but he picked up a respectable 19 points during his senior season with 8 goals and 11 assists.

Season Outlook: Since Burke has NCAA experience and had a breakout senior season, fans should expect to see him on the ice on lower lines, especially as the freshman settle into college life and the NCAA game. It will be interesting to see if Burke’s output changes (for better or for worse) with a new coaching staff, particularly considering this is Greg Brown’s first season as head coach, giving BC a bit of a reset.