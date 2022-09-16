Final Thoughts & Predictions - Boston College vs Maine

Tomorrow night, the Boston College Eagles host the Maine Black Bears in Alumni Stadium at 7:30pm ET. The Eagles are still searching for their first win of the 2022 season after dropping early games against Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

This game should be an easy one for Boston College. Annually, BC invites an FCS team to Alumni Stadium usually to experience the biggest beatdown of the season. BC has done so against Colgate (51-0), Richmond (45-13), and Holy Cross (62-14) in 3 of their last 4 seasons. 2020 was skipped due to COVID scheduling.

So, after all of the mess you’ve been watching from BC football these past two weeks, don’t you want to watch a win? Sure, it’s not the most interesting match-up, but we need a win. Please.

What to Watch For

An Emmett Morehead showing? As I said in my recap of the Virginia Tech game last weekend, Phil Jurkovec has not looked good in 2022. He lasers in on his first read, throws wobbly passes, under/overthrows open receivers, and makes decisions 1 or 2 seconds too late. I’ll be interested to see how much time Jurkovec’s back-up, Emmett Morehead, gets against Maine and how he looks with that playing time. These FCS match-ups almost always are out-of-reach by the second half and the back-ups are brought in, so it’s not really a question of whether Morehead sees the field. Morehead will almost definitely play. It’s more about whether he looks capable enough to put any doubt into Phil Jurkovec’s status as the starting quarterback for Boston College.

Tailgate Treat of the Week

Maine is such a great state for craft brews, how could I not pick one for this game? Today I’m going with the classic, an Allagash White from Allagash Brewing Company in Portland, ME. This is a very basic pick when it comes to Maine beers, yes, but it’s popular enough to find at most stores and it’s one of my go-to’s for an easy-drinkin’ beer. It’s got a great taste for sipping, but it’s also light enough for students to chug down plenty before the night game. Perfect for a tailgate.

Prediction: Boston College 48 Maine 7

Let’s not put too much thought into this one. Just sit back and enjoy a BC football win while you can. Roll Eags.