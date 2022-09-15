Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #15 Trevor Kuntar

Name: Trevor Kuntar

Number: 15

Class: Junior

Position: Forward

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

NHL Draft: 3rd round pick in the 2020 draft (89th overall) by the Boston Bruins

Prior to BC: Kuntar previously played for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL prior to college and steadily improved each year he was on the team. His first season he put up 2-2—4 line in 43 games before erupting in his last two seasons for a 19-17—36 (61 games) and a whopping 28-25—53 (44 games).

Previously at BC: The New York native was able to find production as a freshman with 6 goals and 4 assists in the weird 2021 COVID season. Last year with a return to some normalcy, he doubled his point total to 20 with 9 goals and 11 assists.

Season Outlook: You can kind of see a pattern here. Kuntar’s career has been defined by steady and strong year-over-year improvement wherever he’s been. His growth in Youngstown was particularly impressive as he went from a low-minutes player all the way up to a 1.2 point per game scorer in just two season.

His two seasons at BC have been more of the same. Kuntar doubled his point total form freshman to sophomore year. It wouldn’t be a big surprise to see another nice increase in production now that he’s an upperclassman as the Eagles are going to need to some folks to step up to find scoring.

Fun Fact: Trevor’s dad Les was a goalie for St. Lawrence who made it to a short stint in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens in 1993-1994.