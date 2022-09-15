Boston College vs Maine: Black Bears Football Preview

Back home looking for win number one. If things go right, which they have not thus far, this Saturday night game shouldn’t be a contest. The Eagles will hope to clean things up and expedite the progress that needs to happen to salvage the season. Let’s take a look at what we’re up against.

Offense

After getting shutout week one against New Mexico, Maine got on the board last weekend against Colgate. Although they fell to the Raiders 21-18, they were able to make more happen in the air. Senior quarterback Joe Fagano is an accurate signal caller who takes care of the ball. He dealt with injuries last season, but has thrown for over 3000 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career.

Shawn Bowman at tight end is so far the leading receiver on the team. The big-bodied tight end is the team’s go to red-zone threat, and led the team in scoring last season. The team’s top wideouts from the season prior are gone, but guess who’s here to possibly save the day? Former Eagle Kobay White. After transferring to James Madison last year, Kobay now makes his way back to New England. He didn’t record any stats last weekend, but nabbed a catch the week before. Be sure to give him a standing O, and here’s hoping he can get out there to [try and] make some plays this Saturday.

Running back is a bit of a question. Rutgers transfer Elijah Barnwell took the lead last week with 17 carries and 66 yards, but junior Freddie Brock ran for 720 yards and ten touchdowns in 2021. Both are recovering from offseason injuries so that may explain the rotation.

Defense

The Maine defense continues to struggle after last season. After allowing the third highest rushing and passing yards in the Colonial, they now lose a number of starters. The pass rush was dismal, with only 12 sacks in the season. They’ll look for defensive lineman Khairi Manns to step up. The Black Bears return a solid linebacking corps as well.

Their secondary has a couple of youngsters in 2021, but they impressed in pass coverage. Buggs Brown led the team with three interceptions as a freshman. They’ll look to avoid giving up the big play, but have allowed over 200 yards on the ground the past two weeks.

Notes

The Black Bears coaching situation has changed since the last time the teams met (2015). Jordan Stevens, a former defensive lineman, previous was the defensive coordinator at Yale and now takes the reins at his alma mater.