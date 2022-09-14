Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #14 Gentry Shamburger

Name: Gentry Shamburger

Number: 14

Class: Junior

Position: Forward

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Prior to BC: Shamburger was a 2 year captain at Avon Old Farms, where he played 4 seasons of hockey.

Previously at BC: Shamburger played in 12 games as a freshman and 29 as a sophomore. He has 1 career goal, scored during his sophomore season.

Season Outlook: Shamburger knows his place on this team, and it is to be a locker room guy who helps to keep the morale up. He also is a great addition to the team when they need a big body on the ice to cause some intimidation. He’s got a pretty decent shot when he can find himself a chance on net, but fans shouldn’t expect more than a handful of points out of him. Shamburger will likely continue to see limited playing time based on how the freshman settle in, and can be expected to mostly be a fourth line player, sometimes stepping in for penalty kills.