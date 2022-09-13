Boston College Men’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule

This afternoon, Boston College released the full men’s basketball schedule for the Eagles’ 2022-23 season. Highlights include home games against Notre Dame and Duke, and a Thanksgiving tournament in St. Thomas.

The Eagles will start the season off with a trio of home games, welcoming Cornell on November 7, Detroit Mercy on November 11, and Maine on November 14. The team will then head to St. Thomas for the US Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, where the Eagles will face some combination of George Mason, Belmont, and Tarleton State.

The Eagles then return home for a November 27 match against Rhode Island before heading to Nebraska for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on November 30.

BC starts off December at Duke on the 3rd to open ACC play, and then comes back to Conte for a presumably easier game against UNH.

On December 10, BC will play Villanova in Newark in the Never Forget Classic, before heading back to the Heights for a game against Stonehill and then the Eagles’ ACC home opener against Virginia Tech on December 21. BC closes out the year at Syracuse on December 30th or 31st, date TBD.

The Eagles start 2023 with a pair of exciting home games, welcoming Notre Dame on January 3 and Duke on the 7th. They then play Miami on the road on the 11th before returning back to Chestnut Hill to host Wake Forest on January 14.

BC heads out for a couple more tough road games in mid-January, with UNC on the 17th and Notre Dame on the 21st, and then hosts Louisville at Conte on the 25th. The Eagles end January with at away game at Virginia and then a home game against Clemson on the 31st.

February begins with a home game against Syracuse on the 4th, a road game at Virginia Tech on the 8th, and then a home game against NC State on the 11th. The Eagles then head out on a 2 game road trip, hitting Pitt and FSU before returning home to host Virginia on February 11.

The Eagles end the regular season with a February 28 away game at Wake Forest and a home game on March 4 against Georgia Tech.