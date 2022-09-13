Jeff Hafley makes first, low-level appearance on Coaches Hot Seat rankings

With Boston College’s 0-2 start to the season and woes on offense to start the year, Jeff Hafley has edged his way on to the bottom of this week’s Coaches Hot Seat rankings at #26 (http://coacheshotseat.com/).

Coaches Hot Seat, with its 90s-era Drudge Report graphics and aesthetic, has long been the starting point for gossip among college football fans discussing the coaching rumor mill, though as far as we know there’s no formal sourcing behind their rankings.

That said, Hafley’s appearance here is a sign that some national audiences are taking note of BC’s early struggles.

After Scott Frost’s firing, Jimbo Fisher is now #1 on their Hot Seat rankings after Texas A&M’s faceplant against Appalachian State over the weekend.

Also notable: Old friend Scot Loeffler at Bowling Green is #6 on the chart; Notre Dame’s new head coach Marcus Freeman checks in at #7 after their horrid start; and there are some ACC coaches listed too:

Geoff Collins (Georiga Tech)- #9; Scott Satterfield (Louisville) - #16; Dino Babers (Syracuse) - #21; and Mike Norvell (Florida State) - #29.

On the other hand, Pat Forde, who wrote a list of coaches who may be next to face the axe after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, did not include a mention of BC here. As we discussed on the site, Hafley is here to stay for a while and will (and should) be given a chance to work through difficulties. But the honeymoon period certainly feels like it’s just about over.