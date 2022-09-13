Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #13 Nikita Nesterenko

Name: Nikita Nesterenko

Number: 13

Class: Junior

Position: Forward

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Prior to BC: Nesterenko played for Chilliwack in the BCHL prior to joining the Eagles. He led the team in scoring in 2019-20 with 20 goals and 36 assists. Nesterenko was also drafted 172nd overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2019.

Previously at BC: As a freshman, Nesterenko recorded 8 goals and 11 assists over 24 games. Last season, he picked up 7 goals and 17 assists in 37 games.

Season Outlook: Nesterenko didn’t quite make the jump in skills that many fans expected from his freshman to sophomore seasons, but he certainly has the raw talent to be an impact player for BC. And BC will really need him to step up his scoring and get some of his sloppiness under control if the Eagles want to have a chance at a good season. Hopefully a new coach will bring a new focus to this team that will help Nesterenko take his game to the next level. Regardless, I would expect to see Nesterenko playing on one of the top 2 lines this season.