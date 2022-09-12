Boston College Men’s Hockey to Play at Fenway Park

The Boston College men’s hockey team will be playing outdoors this year, as Fenway Park will be playing host to a weekend of college hockey for the fifth time since 2010. The Eagles will take on UMass on January 7 as part of the Frozen Fenway event, marking the fifth time that BC has taken the ice at Fenway.

This year’s Frozen Fenway will consist of a men’s doubleheader on Saturday as well as two women’s games with game times that have not yet been announced. BC and UMass will be the late game at 6 PM after Northeastern and UConn play in the opener at 2:30. One of the women’s games will be between BU and Holy Cross while the other two teams have also not been announced.

For my money, these games at Frozen Fenway have always been a bit hit or miss. I went to the first three and enjoyed them for the events that they were, but some of the sight lines from lower down were really rough. It also started to feel a bit stale after a while, as BC played at Fenway four times from 2010-2017, which definitely took away some of the novelty of watching a game outdoors. I was content to watch from home for the last one in 2017, but now there will be about a six year gap between outdoor games, which definitely makes it a bit more refreshing.

BC currently has a 3-1 record at Fenway Park, having beaten Northeastern, Notre Dame, and Providence in their three most recent games after falling to BU in their first appearance back in 2010. UMass will be playing at Fenway for the third time in their history, having split their first two games against Vermont and BU.