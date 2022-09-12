Kickoff Time Set for Boston College @ Florida State

On Monday morning, the ACC announced kickoff times for its Week 4 match-ups, which included Boston College’s visit to Florida State. The Eagles and the Seminoles will faceoff at 8pm ET on Saturday September 24th, broadcasted on the ACC Network.

Florida State has started their 2022 season out strong, going 2-0 with a win over SEC opponent LSU. The Seminoles look stronger and more consistent so far now that head coach Mike Norvell has had some time to rebuild the program in his own vision. After going a lousy 3-6 in 2020, Norvell improved FSU to 5-7 last year and looks to jump to bowl eligibility in his 3rd season in Tallahassee.

Boston College, on the other hand, seems to be going in the opposite direction under their own 3rd-year head coach. Jeff Hafley’s squad, after going 6-5 and 6-6 in his first two seasons, has fallen to a quick 0-2 against weak opponents Rutgers and Virginia Tech thanks to a disastrous and inexperienced offensive line.