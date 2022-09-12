Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #12 Mike Posma

Name: Mike Posma

Number: 12

Class: Sophomore

Position: Forward

Hometown: Pomona, NY

Previously at BC: Posma had a bit of a quiet freshman season for the Eagles, scoring three goals and adding six assists in his 28 games. He showed some occasional flashes here and there that he could do more in the future, however, and he did play a physical game at both ends of the ice.

Season Outlook: If BC is going to take a step forward this season, they’ll need a player like Mike Posma to make a big jump from someone who shows flashes, to someone who contributes on a nightly basis. That’s not to say he needs to be a top-six forward, but improving on his 200-foot game and producing a bit more on the scoring end of things would go a long way to solidifying BC’s forward core that just lost most of its top scorers from last season.