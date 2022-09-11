Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #11 Colby Ambrosio

Name: Colby Ambrosio

Number: 11

Class: Junior

Position: Forward

Hometown: Welland, Ontario

Previously at BC: As a freshman, Ambrosio was a 15 point scorer (seven goals, eight assists) and appeared in every game the Eagles played. The highlight of his season was a goal and assist in Boston College’s home game against BU in early February. In his sophomore year, Ambrosio continued his reliable output, putting him at eighth on the team in points on the year.

Season Outlook: Ambrosio is a reliable forward who will add depth to the Eagles forward corps. He gets shots on net, and can facilitate as well as he can score. While certainly not a first line forward level of talent, Ambrosio adds important depth to the Eagles to add a scoring threat when the Eagles get off the first line. Expect him to spend some time on the second line given his reliability and experience (with a new number, too! He changed from #27 to #11).