Boston College Volleyball Starts Season with 10-0 Record

After winning a pair of games against Marist and Rhode Island yesterday during the URI Invitational, the Boston College volleyball team is 10-0 to start the season. This is BC’s best start to the year since last season, as the Eagles have continued to see improvement under head coach Jason Kennedy.

BC started 2022 with 3 wins at the Bearcat Classic, defeating Siena and Binghamton in straight sets and then beating Maryland Eastern Shore 3-1. Kate Brennan, a grad student transfer from UNLV, earned MVP honors for the tournament.

The Eagles had another 3-0, 3-0, 3-1 tournament appearance the following weekend at the Bryant Invitational, defeating Montana State and Harvard in straight sets and then beating 3-1 after a close first set loss. Junior Alayna Crabtree was named tournament MVP for her play over the weekend.

This past Wednesday saw BC back on The Heights for the first time the season, as the Eagles defeated Hartford 3-0 in their home opener. Katrina Jensen led BC with 10 kills in the game, Peyton Minyard scored 2 aces, and Bridget Green had a game high 10 digs.

This weekend, BC swept another tournament, defeating Long Island 3-2 and then sweeping both Marist and Rhode Island at the URI Invitational.

BC’s current team leaders are Katrina Jensen (88 kills), Grace Penn (214 assists), Alayna Crabtree (11 aces), Anna Murphy (101 digs), and Julie Haggerty (38 blocks).

Next up, the Eagles head to New York for the St. John’s Classic, where they will face Middle Tennessee (8-2), St. John’s (6-4), and Columbia (3-3). Then, on September 21, BC heads to Syracuse (4-5) to open ACC play.