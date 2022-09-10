 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston College will be missing two important players due to injury at Virginia Tech

By SB Nation College News
/ new
NCAA Football: North Carolina at Boston College Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports

All week long, we’ve been talking about the struggles Boston College had in the trenches last weekend against Rutgers - and how they’ll have to do much better tonight against a Virginia Tech team that, for all its other issues, ran the ball pretty well last weekend against Old Dominion.

Unfortunately, the Eagles will be down a man on both the offensive and defensive lines tonight. DE Shitta Sillah and LT Ozzy Trapilo will miss tonight’s game at Lane Stadium due to injury, according to a tweet posted by Pete Thamel:

Sillah and Trapilo are both starters and, as Thamel says, arguably BC’s best players on each side of the line. So, not good news to say the least for the Eagles, who hope to bounce back from last week’s tough los.

The Eagles take on the Hokies tonight at Lane Stadium. The game kicks off at 8 PM and will be televised on the ACC Network.

More From BC Interruption

Loading comments...