Boston College will be missing two important players due to injury at Virginia Tech

All week long, we’ve been talking about the struggles Boston College had in the trenches last weekend against Rutgers - and how they’ll have to do much better tonight against a Virginia Tech team that, for all its other issues, ran the ball pretty well last weekend against Old Dominion.

Unfortunately, the Eagles will be down a man on both the offensive and defensive lines tonight. DE Shitta Sillah and LT Ozzy Trapilo will miss tonight’s game at Lane Stadium due to injury, according to a tweet posted by Pete Thamel:

Sources: Boston College will be without the team’s best offensive lineman and defensive end in the Eagles' game at Virginia Tech tonight. Starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo and starting defensive end Shittah Sillah will miss the game in Blacksburg due to injury. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 10, 2022

Sillah and Trapilo are both starters and, as Thamel says, arguably BC’s best players on each side of the line. So, not good news to say the least for the Eagles, who hope to bounce back from last week’s tough los.

The Eagles take on the Hokies tonight at Lane Stadium. The game kicks off at 8 PM and will be televised on the ACC Network.