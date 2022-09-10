Gamethread: Boston College Eagles @ Virginia Tech Hokies

After a disappointing loss last weekend, the Eagles will head to Virginia Tech this weekend in hopes of getting their first win of the season and starting ACC play off on the right foot. The Hokies are also looking for their first win of the year, and today’s game is their first home game of the season.

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies

Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, VA

When: Saturday, September 10th

Kickoff Time: 8 PM

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will air on the ACC Network. Find out how to catch games on the ACC Network in your area here.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball