Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #10 Mitch Andres

Name: Mitch Andres

Number: #10

Class: Senior

Position: Defense

Hometown: Brainerd, Minn

Previously at BC: Andres hasn’t really been able to establish himself as a regular in BC’s defensive lineup over his first three seasons. Though he has skated in 62 games, Andres has mostly been used as a seventh defenseman, taking an occasional shift and filling in when someone else is hurt or out of the lineup. Andres has four assists and 11 penalty minutes so far in his career as an Eagle.

Season Outlook: There are some spots up for grabs in BC’s defensive core, but it’s hard to see Andres as more than a third pairing player at most. He’s a solid, dependable extra defenseman and he might be able to do fine playing regularly on the third pair, but he’s not someone you’d feel great about in a top-four role. Hopefully he can finish his BC career out strong and give the Eagles some reliable minutes at the end of their roster.