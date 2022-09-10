How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football’s ACC Opener Against Virginia Tech

After a disappointing loss last weekend, the Eagles will head to Virginia Tech this weekend in hopes of getting their first win of the season and starting ACC play off on the right foot. The Hokies are also looking for their first win of the year, and today’s game is their first home game of the season.

Boston College football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Eagles, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Boston College football this season.

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies

Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, VA

When: Saturday, September 10th

Kickoff Time: 8 PM

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will air on the ACC Network. Find out how to catch games on the ACC Network in your area here.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball