Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #1 Mitch Benson

Name: Mitch Benson

Number: 1

Class: Grad transfer

Position: Goalie

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario

Prior to the NCAA: Prior to college, Benson played in the AJHL for the Brooks Bandits and in the BCHL for the Victoria Grizzlies. His strongest season was for the Bandits in 2016-17, when he recorded a 1.73 goals against average and .929 save percentage in 41 games.

Previously in the NCAA: Benson played 4 seasons of hockey at Colgate, playing in 33 games as a freshman, 18 as a sophomore, and 20 as a senior. He had his best stats during his sophomore season (although in about half the games he played as a freshman), with a 2.08 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

Season Outlook: When we weren’t sure the freshman standout Dylan Silverstein would be joining the Eagles this season, it seemed likely that Benson would be BC’s starter this season, perhaps splitting time with Henry Wilder. Now that we know Silverstein is headed to the Heights this year, the situation has gotten a lot more interesting. Silverstein has much more impressive stats and baseline talent, but Benson has NCAA experience. How many games Benson starts is going to depend on how quickly Silverstein adjust to college, and how well he lives up to expectation.