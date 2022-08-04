Boston College Men’s Basketball Releases Finalized 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

On Thursday afternoon, Boston College men’s basketball released a finalized version of their non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.

What first jumps out at me is the number of New England flagship state schools on the home schedule. Rhode Island, Maine, and UNH all visit Conte Forum this season for games that may draw a higher amount of fans than a typical non-conference match-up, like Detroit Mercy.

We knew about the match-up with Villanova in New Jersey already, but it is definitely the highlight of the non-conference slate this season. A game with a high-profile, Northeast basketball power makes for an exciting match-up that will get folks to tune in when they normally may not.

Finally, the tournament in the US Virgin Islands certainly has an odd collection of teams, but it provides a great travel opportunity for the student-athletes and a will be group of games that BC could very possibly come out as a champion of.

The full schedule is:

November 7th vs Cornell - in Conte Forum

November 11th vs Detroit Mercy - in Conte Forum

November 14th vs Maine - in Conte Forum

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam - U.S. Virgin Islands

November 18th vs George Mason

November 19/20 vs Belmont/Tarleton

November 21 vs TBD

November 27th vs Rhode Island - in Conte Forum

November 30th @ Nebraska

December 6th vs New Hampshire - in Conte Forum

Never Forget Classic - Newark, NJ

December 10th vs Villanova

December 13th vs Stonehill - in Conte Forum