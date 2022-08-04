Boston College Men’s Basketball Releases Finalized 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

On Thursday afternoon, Boston College men’s basketball released a finalized version of their non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.
The 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule is finalized!— BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) August 4, 2022
RELEASE: https://t.co/QTrhlua3qq
SCHEDULE: https://t.co/Jkbhr6oslj
Matchups with Villanova and Nebraska, a trip to the Paradise Jam, and six home dates highlight the slate#ForBoston pic.twitter.com/ivxA2RP68L
What first jumps out at me is the number of New England flagship state schools on the home schedule. Rhode Island, Maine, and UNH all visit Conte Forum this season for games that may draw a higher amount of fans than a typical non-conference match-up, like Detroit Mercy.
We knew about the match-up with Villanova in New Jersey already, but it is definitely the highlight of the non-conference slate this season. A game with a high-profile, Northeast basketball power makes for an exciting match-up that will get folks to tune in when they normally may not.
Finally, the tournament in the US Virgin Islands certainly has an odd collection of teams, but it provides a great travel opportunity for the student-athletes and a will be group of games that BC could very possibly come out as a champion of.
The full schedule is:
November 7th vs Cornell - in Conte Forum
November 11th vs Detroit Mercy - in Conte Forum
November 14th vs Maine - in Conte Forum
U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam - U.S. Virgin Islands
November 18th vs George Mason
November 19/20 vs Belmont/Tarleton
November 21 vs TBD
November 27th vs Rhode Island - in Conte Forum
November 30th @ Nebraska
December 6th vs New Hampshire - in Conte Forum
Never Forget Classic - Newark, NJ
December 10th vs Villanova
December 13th vs Stonehill - in Conte Forum
