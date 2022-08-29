Rutgers QB Battle Still Undecided Less Than a Week from Game vs Boston College

Rutgers has had an offseason with a huge question on offense: who will start at QB? Now, five days away from its opening game against Boston College, the answer to that question hasn’t gotten any clearer.

Last year’s starter and former transfer from Nebraska, sixth-year senior Noah Vedral, is fighting to keep his job. Vedral started all 13 games for the Scarlet Knights last season with numbers that left much to be desired. He threw as many TDs (7) as INTs (7) for the 11th-worst offense in all of FBS on a YPG-basis.

He’s being challenged by sophomore Gavin Wimsatt, a former 4-star recruit and the 23rd-ranked QB in his class. Wimsatt is the ultimate athletic dual-threat QB that so many programs are looking for in their starting signal callers. Wimsatt is a “play-extender outside the pocket and a runner, whether designed or scrambling” and brings a lot to the table that current starter Noah Vedral just doesn’t have. Vedral rushed for just 297 yards in 13 games last season, which is respectable but not nearly at the level Wimsatt is expected to be.

Given the different play-styles between the two quarterbacks, it is a significant liability for Rutgers to not name a starter so close to the season. The playbook and its strengths could differ wildly based on who is running the offense. The only plausible benefit would be if they’ve already named a starter internally and are just trying to keep BC’s coaches guessing. Whatever happens, we’ll find out Saturday afternoon.