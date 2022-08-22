Boston College Men’s Hockey Announces 2022-23 Schedule

Boston College has announced the men’s hockey schedule for the 2022-23 season, Greg Brown’s first behind the BC bench as head coach. The schedule features some extra Hockey East matchups that will count as non-conference, as well as some fun actual non-conference opponents like a trip to ASU.

The Eagles will start the year with an exhibition game on the road, as they head to Holy Cross to give both squads a warm-up match.

The season starts for real with a home game, as BC welcomes a challenge to Conte Forum in the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

After Quinnipiac, BC gets right into Hockey East play. In October, the Eagles will face UNH at home and on the road, and will play road games at Northeastern and UConn (although the Northeastern game will count as an out of conference matchup).

During November, the Eagles will start out with a pair of games against Merrimack (including in a Thursday night game on the road), followed by 2 Hockey East games against Northeastern. BC will close out the month with home games against UMass Lowell and Notre Dame, and a road game at Brown.

December starts with a home-and-away series with Providence, before the Battle of Comm Ave has its first game of the year in December 9 when the Terriers come to the Heights. The Eagles have a break after that until December 30 and 31, when they’ll close out the year with a pair of games at ASU.

The Eagles open 2023 on January 14 at Sacred Heart, and then host Vermont for 2 games at Conte on January 20 and 21. January ends with a Beanpot warmup, as BC will face BU twice and Northeastern once in the leadup to February’s tournament.

Prior to the Beanpot, BC plays Lowell on the Road on February 3, before facing Harvard in round 1 of the Beanpot on February 6. The Eagles host Maine that Friday, and then play either BU or Northeastern on the second Monday of February (hopefully for the trophy). The Eagles end February with a home-and-away series against UMass and then head to Orono for 2 games against Maine on the 24th and 25th.

BC closes out the regular season on March 3 and 4 against UConn, and then will hopefully begin a postseason run for some trophies.

Which game(s) are you most excited for this season? Let us know in the comments!