Jack St. Ivany Signs with Pittsburgh Penguins

As a free agent, former Boston College defenseman Jack St. Ivany has signed a two-year, entry level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Originally a fourth round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2018, he became a free agent on August 15 when his draft rights expired without an ELC offered by the Flyers.

Interestingly enough, current Penguins general manager Ron Hextall drafted St. Ivany back when he was general manager of the Flyers. It’s likely that St. Ivany will start the season in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, but has the tools necessary to be called up to the NHL eventually.

This past year, St. Ivany scored four goals and had 20 assists, tallying up 24 points in 35 games for his strongest season in college. This was his second season with the Eagles, after transferring to BC from Yale at the midpoint of the 2020-21 season. Over his collegiate career, St. Ivany totaled 12 goals and 48 assists for 60 points in 115 games.

St. Ivany joins former Eagle Brian Dumoulin in the Penguins organization. Congratulations, Jack!