Boston College Women’s Soccer Opens 2022-23 with Shutout Victory

After starting the season with a pair of exhibition shutout wins (over UMass Lowell and Colgate), the Boston College women’s soccer kicked off the regular season with another shutout victory this evening. The Eagles welcomed Villanova to Newton Campus, defeating the Wildcats 2-0.

The game remained scoreless for a long while, and the teams went into halftime tied at 0. At 56:24 BC finally broke through, when Rutgers transfer Emily Sapienza got the ball into the upper corner of the net off an assist from freshman Riley Kerber.

The Eagles added on an insurance goal at 79:52, when Claire Mensi (a graduate student who spent 4 years at Bucknell, where she was a 2 year captain) converted on a PK.

The Eagles combined for 6 shots on goal in tonight’s game, and allowed Villanova to shoot on net just twice. Sophomore goalie Wiebke Willebrandt stopped both of the Wildcats shot attempts to ensure BC’s victory.

The Eagles have another local game this Sunday, when they’ll head into the city for a 1 PM game at Northeastern.