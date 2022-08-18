Women’s Soccer Opens BC’s 2022-23 Season Tonight

The 2022-23 Boston College sports season start tonight! The women’s soccer team will play the first (non-exhibition) game of the year this evening, taking on Villanova over on Newton Campus. If you’re looking to get your Boston College fix, you can head over to BC’s soccer field at 5:30 this evening, or you can watch the game from home (or from your commute) on ACC Network Extra. Fans can also follow the game via live stats or via the team’s twitter.

The Eagles have already played a pair of exhibition games this season, both on the road. BC defeated UMass Lowell by a score of 2-0 on August 7, and beat Colgate 1-0 on August 12. The team is coming off of a 7-10-1 season during which they went 1-9 in the ACC. The Eagles haven’t won more than a single ACC game in a season since 2018, but last year’s overall record was an improved over their 3-10-1 record in 2020.

Although top players Jenna Bike and Linda Boama are not longer with the Eagles (Bike recently signed an NWSL contract!), the Eagles return many of their best players, including leading scorer Ella Richards, senior Samantha Agresti, and starting goalie Wiebke Willebrandt. BC also has some impressive freshmen, such as Ragna Magnúsdóttir, who has played for Iceland’s U-17 and U-19 squads, and Sophia Lowenberg, who was named to the 2021 All-American Game.