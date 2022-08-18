BC Football Opponent Preview: UCONN

The next installment in our ongoing series previewing Boston College Football’s 2022 opponents brings us the UConn Huskies.

Oh, UConn. So very, very bad. The Huskies have been the laughingstock of college football for several years now. The full extent of their gridiron futility is matched only by the consistency of their awfulness.

Since re-hiring Randy Edsall (which will never not be funny) in 2017, a year in which Connecticut hit their high water mark of the past half-decade with 3 wins, UConn only managed to get worse. In 2018, news outlets everywhere piled on about how historically bad the Huskies were. They would go 1-11 that season and 2-10 in 2019, their final year in the American Athletic Conference, as the grueling AAC conference slog was just too much for UConn to handle.

The Huskies mercy-killed their 2020 season thanks to COVID, at long last handing their fans a rare dub, before returning to historically-bad status last year. For the 2021 season, UConn went right back to their 1-11 ways, this time as an independent with a new, fully diversified portfolio of opponents to lose to such as Wyoming, Middle Tennessee, and (lmao) Holy Cross. Not counting the moral victory of keeping it within six touchdowns against Clemson, what was their one win on the season? A squeaker over Yale, of all teams, in which the Huskies were a game-ending interception away from allowing the winning touchdown — one which would have given the rest of the state of Connecticut its biggest laugh since getting one over on Sir Edmond Andros in 1687.

Now UConn has a new head coach, Jim Mora, but they’ve still got the same black hole of talent at just about every position. It would be a waste of bandwidth for any of us to dive into the nitty-gritty to see what offensive or defensive nuances the Boston College football program are going to face when they take on Connecticut this fall. I mean, honestly, look at this article from earlier this week about the Huskies’ preseason quarterback competition:

Ideally, a clear-cut winner would have emerged in the starting quarterback competition by now with UConn’s football season opener less than two weeks away.



That’s not the case.



Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage did little to help any of the four candidates – transfers Ta`Quan Roberson and Cale Miller, Tyler Phommachanh and true freshman Zion Turner – state their case.



“Unfortunately, I have to say no,” said coach Jim Mora when asked if any of the quarterbacks helped themselves. “I wish I could stand here and say that this guy jumped out at me, or that guy jumped out at me. Unfortunately, I can’t say that.”

Yikes.

Here’s all you need to know about UConn: They are terrible. They will continue to be terrible until they axe their program and stop wasting my tax dollars to give guys like Jim Mora one last chance to add to their retirement fund. Boston College will win this game, and Phil Jurkovec will probably play two quarters before getting some rest for the short week leading up to Duke. Be sure to bring your own entertainment with you if you are unfortunate enough to find yourself at PAWS ARF in East Hartford this season, because you will not find any on the football field.