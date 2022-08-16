 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Local kid Landan Resendes commits to Boston College men’s hockey

By Laura Berestecki
/ new
Providence v Boston College Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

Boston College men’s hockey head coach Greg Brown’s first summer at the helm of the Eagles remains a busy one, as the Eagles yesterday landed the commitment of local player Landan Resendes. Sharing a photo of himself wearing a BC shirt and holding up the Beanpot as a kid, Resendes described it as a dream come true:

Resendes is a 2005-born forward from Marlborough, MA, listed at 5’9’’ and 150 pounds. He’s currently projected to arrive at BC in the fall of 2024. Resendes played at Cushing Academy this past year, putting up 24 points in 24 games.

Neutral Zone ranks Resendes as a 3.75 star recruit, which generally means a projected depth player at a top program.

Noted local hockey scribe Mark Divver described Resendes as the kind of player BC fans really enjoy rooting for:

BC’s 2024 class now includes Resendes along with Teddy Stiga and Matthew Frost, two of the top forwards on the market for the 2005 birth year.

More From BC Interruption

Loading comments...