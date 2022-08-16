Local kid Landan Resendes commits to Boston College men’s hockey

Boston College men’s hockey head coach Greg Brown’s first summer at the helm of the Eagles remains a busy one, as the Eagles yesterday landed the commitment of local player Landan Resendes. Sharing a photo of himself wearing a BC shirt and holding up the Beanpot as a kid, Resendes described it as a dream come true:

I am beyond proud and humbled to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Boston College. I would like to thank God, my family, all of my coaches, and teammates for helping me to get to this point. Truly a dream come true. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/UJcpAmj2XY — Landan Resendes (@landanresendes6) August 15, 2022

Resendes is a 2005-born forward from Marlborough, MA, listed at 5’9’’ and 150 pounds. He’s currently projected to arrive at BC in the fall of 2024. Resendes played at Cushing Academy this past year, putting up 24 points in 24 games.

Neutral Zone ranks Resendes as a 3.75 star recruit, which generally means a projected depth player at a top program.

Noted local hockey scribe Mark Divver described Resendes as the kind of player BC fans really enjoy rooting for:

Big fan of this player. Undersized but doesn't play like it https://t.co/Bu8JhIEJio — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) August 15, 2022

BC’s 2024 class now includes Resendes along with Teddy Stiga and Matthew Frost, two of the top forwards on the market for the 2005 birth year.