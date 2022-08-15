BC Interruption is Hiring a Men’s Basketball Writer!

BC Interruption is looking for a new men’s basketball writer! Applicants interested in applying for this position should have a passion for the Boston College men’s basketball program and an interest in covering the team through its ups and downs.

Description: This position will be responsible for overseeing men’s basketball content throughout the year. This includes, but is not limited to:

- Recruiting updates

- Gameday coverage

- Post-game analysis

- Features on the state of the program

- BC MBB breaking news

This position may also include occasional football content during the men’s basketball off-season.

Compensation for this position is comprised of a small monthly stipend. The MBB writer will also be able to obtain media credentials through BC Interruption.

Expectations: We are looking for an applicant who is passionate enough about Boston College men’s basketball to cover the program with enthusiasm even when the team is struggling.

This position requires the ability to be present at Boston College for the majority of MBB home games to provide in-game coverage for BC Interruption.

Qualified applicants must also have an awareness of the major Boston College and NCAA basketball websites/social media accounts in order to be prepared to track breaking news and recruitment information.

To Apply: To apply for this position, please email Laura at bcinterruption@gmail.com with a cover letter explaining your interest in the position, as well as a sports-focused writing sample. Your writing sample can be previously published work, or something you wrote specifically for this application. Please submit applications by 8/31/22 in order to be considered.