Boston College Announces Non-Conference Schedule for Women’s Basketball

This afternoon, Boston College announced the 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the women’s basketball program. This is sure to be an interesting year for the program, as numerous players departed after last season, and the Eagles will be a young team led by standout sophomore Maria Gakdeng.

The Eagles will open the 2022-23 season with a home game against UMass Lowell on November 7. The Eagles will stay local for their first away game, heading to Harvard on November 10 before welcoming Ohio State to The Heights on November 13. BC’s next away game will remain local, as the Eagles make their way into the city to face Northeastern on November 16 before closing out the local stretch with Providence and Holy Cross coming to Conte on November 20 and 23.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Eagles will make their way to Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Clasico. The Eagles will take on Morgan State on November 25 and Stephen F. Austin on the 26.

BC closes out the non-conference schedule with 5 home games: Rutgers on November 30, Boston University on December 14, UAlbany on December 10, Eastern Kentucky on December 13, and Central Connecticut on December 22.

Obviously this is a very different squad than last year’s team, but of the non-conference teams the Eagles also faced last year, these were the outcomes: beat Harvard 86-60, beat Northeastern 57-46, beat Holy Cross 75-50, beat Providence 85-73, lost to BU 69-65, and beat UAlbany 77-65.

Overall, the nonconference schedule should give fans a good idea how much of a rebuilding year this will be. If BC doesn’t win nearly all of the games, fans could be in for a rough season.