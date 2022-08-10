Teddy Stiga Commits to Boston College Men’s Hockey Program

This evening, forward Teddy Stiga announced his commitment to play hockey at Boston College on his Instagram.

Stiga, who turned 16 this year, is a highly regarded recruit who spent this past season playing for the Boston Jr. Eagles as well as for Belmont Hill. At Belmont Hill, he recorded 7 goals and 14 assists in 21 games, the third most points and second most assists on the team. Stiga is headed to the USDP this season, where he’ll play for the U.S. National U17 Team.

Stiga is the second ‘06er to commit to the Eagles, joining Canadian Matthew Frost. Frost spent this past season playing for Selects Academy 16U AAA, where he recorded 26 goals and 36 assists, both good for third on the team.

While we at BC Interruption weren’t at all worried about Greg Brown’s ability to recruit players to the Heights, it is promising to see that he’s already gaining commitments from well regarded recruits so early in his tenure as head coach.