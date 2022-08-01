Boston College men’s hockey lands major commitment from forward Matthew Frost

Today is the first day that hockey players entering their junior year in high school are allowed to receive scholarship offers and commit to NCAA programs - and it’s Greg Brown’s first time steering the ship for this hectic period in college hockey recruiting as head coach.

Brown’s Eagles made some big news on day one of this signing period, landing the commitment of forward Matthew Frost.

I am excited to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Boston College. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and friends for their support. Can’t wait to be an Eagle. pic.twitter.com/WspglmmYr3 — Matthew Frost (@MatthewFrost_14) August 1, 2022

Frost, a 5’10’’ left-shooting forward, is one of the top 2006-born players available, and was the #1 overall pick in this year’s USHL Draft, by Waterloo.

Black Hawks General Manager Bryn Chyzyk said that the team was confident that Frost was their top prospect. “As we got closer to the draft we realized that some teams might feel the same about him, and we decided that it was in our best interest to go up and get our guy,” Chyzyk said. “He plays with pace, he’s smart, he can score, and his compete level is extreme.”

He is originally from Saskatchewan but currently is based in Maryland.

This year, he played for Selects Academy 16U AAA, and was third on the team in scoring. It is unclear whether he will be playing in Waterloo this coming year as a 16 year old, or will head to the USHL next season. His earliest college arrival would presumably be fall of 2024.

BC’s other commit listed as a 2024 arrival right now is Justin Solovey, a forward from New Jersey.

Greg Brown will likely be in on some of the other top uncommitted prospects from the 2006 birth year:

The other name to keep an eye on is Teddy Stiga from Belmont Hill- another top player in the 06 class. I think it’ll either be BC or Harvard. BC also trying on Eiserman but he probably will end up at BU. — BC Hockey Blog (@BCHockeyBlogger) August 1, 2022

Congrats to Frost and good luck on your journey to the Heights!